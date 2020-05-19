Kwara confirms death of FCC commissioner-designate

The Kwara State Government on Tuesday confirmed the death of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner-designate, James Kolo.

The late Kolo, who hailed from Patigi, in Patigi Local Government Area of the state, died Tuesday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) after a brief illness.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, commiserated with the Patigi community and the All Progressives Congress (APC) family on the sudden death of the politician.

The governor described Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death Tuesday morning was a great loss to his family, the people of Patigi local government, and the entire state.

“We are devastated by the death of Mr. Kolo after recently falling ill. He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state.

“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path. Many knew him for being a generous person. We commiserate with his family and pray the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul,” the governor said.

