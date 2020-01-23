Kwara court sentences chief for parading himself as king

A Chief, Sunday Ayantola has been sentenced to one year non-custodian imprisonment by a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin for parading himself as the king of Ayedun, Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The state government had dragged Ayantola to court after members of the Ayedun community complained about his activities.

He was charged for parading himself as king without recognition or appointed contrary to Section 16 (2) of the Kwara State Chieftaincy Law and Section 158 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same law.

The trial judge, Justice Taoheed Umar, while handling down the judgment, sentenced Ayantola to one year non-custodian imprisonment, and ordered him to sign an undertaking that compels him to ensure peace and orderliness in the community.

The court also added that Ayantola must report to the police in Ilorin on every first Monday of the month for one year.

According to the judge, Ayantola declared himself as His Royal Majesty, Obaoye of Iwoye” shortly after the paramount ruler of the community, Obajisun of Ayedun, Dr Olusegun Rotimi, installed him as his second-in-command.

Justice Umar further warned Ayantola to stop causing division in the community saying, Iwoye is not a different town from Ayedun”.

“Evidence before me is that Ayedun kingdom is made up of three wards which are Ikotun, Iwoye, and Odo-Ila; and Iwoye is just a ward or quarter in Ayedun under the Obajisun.”

“I’m satisfied that the prosecution has proved the second count of giving false evidence under Section 158(1) of the Penal Code beyond reasonable doubt. Rather than proceed to convict the defendant, I will utilise the provision of sections 445 and 446 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

“I hereby order the defendant to enter into cognisance to be of good behaviour with two sureties. The defendant shall appear before O/C, Legal, of the state CIID, who is hereby appointed as the Probation Officer on 1st Monday of every month for a period of one year, pursuant to Section 446(1) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law”, Justice Umar ruled.

