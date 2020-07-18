Kwara COVID-19 committee arrests 50 at night club

The Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19 on Saturday arrested at least 50 persons at a night club in Ilorin, the state capital, for violating the ban on night clubbing.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Dr. Femi Oladiji, disclosed this at the state’s quarantine centre where the suspects were kept.

Oladiji said the operation was led by the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi.

He said: “Around 1:00 a.m., we got information that some people were clubbing at Kwara Hotel.

“The deputy governor, accompanied by some security officials, raided the club and we arrested so many boys and girls within the age range of 20 to 30.”

“Around 2:00 a.m., we brought them to the Hajj Camp (quarantine centre). We made them comfortable overnight, and early this morning, we took their samples for COVID-19 tests.

“The arrest, which may lead to prosecution, is to send the signal that we cannot tolerate such a conduct. Violations will henceforth attract strong response from the government.”

Oladiji added that the ban on night club activities remained in force in the state to prevent further spread of the virus.

