Kwara Dep Gov, wife test positive for covid-19

Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi, and his wife Abieyuwa, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed on Tuesday in a statement issued by spokesperson of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye who said that the deputy governor and his wife underwent COVID-19 tests after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

Ajakaye further said that the tests result turned out to be positive but also added that the couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing treatment supervised by the government’s medical team.

The statement reads: “Yesterday August 3rd, 2020, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara state Technical Committee Kayode Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa underwent COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

“The government wishes the second couple and all others quick recovery,” the statement concluded.

