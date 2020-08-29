Kwara Deputy Gov, Alabi, recovers from coronavirus

Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, alongside his wife, Abieyuwa Alabi tested positive for the dreaded disease about three weeks ago.

However, on Friday, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Kwara State governor and the state spokesperson of the committee on coronavirus, Rafiu Ajakaye, announced that Alabi’s result returned negative.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kwara death toll rises to 25, as virus spreads to 11 LGAs

“The Deputy Governor Kwara state and Chairman of the Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee has tested negative to #COVIDー19. The result which came out today is a true reflection of the efforts of our Governor, the Gatekeepers, and the Technical committee who have been working tirelessly,” Ajakaye said.

Ajakaye did not say if the deputy governor’s wife has also recovered.

Since its outbreak in Nigeria in February 2020, coronavirus has killed 1,011 including a Chief of Staff (COS) to the Kwara State governor, Aminu Adisa, who died in July.

Join the conversation

Opinions