Kwara discharges two COVID-19 patients

The Kwara State government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of two COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement, however, said the patients were discharged from the state’s isolation centres on Friday.

He added that the state has not recorded any new case in the last 18 hours.

The governor’s aide said the total number of confirmed COVID-cases in Kwara stood at 888 while 649 patients had been discharged.

He also disclosed that the state had recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths.

