The Kwara State government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of two COVID-19 patients.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement, however, said the patients were discharged from the state’s isolation centres on Friday.
He added that the state has not recorded any new case in the last 18 hours.
READ ALSO: Kwara records seven new COVID-19 cases
The governor’s aide said the total number of confirmed COVID-cases in Kwara stood at 888 while 649 patients had been discharged.
He also disclosed that the state had recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths.
- Enugu govt releases court order permitting demolition of architect’s property - August 15, 2020
- Kwara discharges two COVID-19 patients - August 15, 2020
- We have no regret borrowing to fund projects —Lai Mohammed - August 15, 2020