KWARA: EFCC recovers, hands over N263m stolen by treasury looters

The sum of N263,327,800 out of N8.5 billion recovered from suspected Kwara State treasury looters has been returned to the state government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking on Tuesday while handing over the said sum to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Head Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ACP Isyaku Sharu said that he had the mandate of the EFFC chairman to hand over the whole money looted from the state treasury.

According to Sharu, about N5 billion was allegedly siphoned from the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) and shared in the ratio of 30/70 percent by some notable individuals in the state through their cronies.

He said; “These alleged looters siphoned from Kwara internal revenue service, KWIRS, and 16 local government areas.

“About N5billion was allegedly siphoned from KWIRS and shared in the ratio of 30/70 per cent by some notable individuals in the state through their cronies.”

Speaking further, Sharu said; “We are keeping track on the activities of all political office holders and we would keep you posted in due course of any malfeasance against any appointee to enable you get rid of rot in the system.”

“We have 48 convictions and the worth of recovered assets both at interim and final forfeiture is in excess of N8.5b,” he added.

