Kwara experiencing second wave of COVID-19 —Official

The Kwara State Government has given reasons why the state is now experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Confirming that the state has entered the second wave since November 11, the Chariman of the state Medical Advisory Sub-committee on COVID-19, Dr. Femi Oladiji, said the increasing awareness for voluntary testing and the non-chalant attitude of residents of Kwara State are some of the reasons for the sharp increase in the number of cases the state witnessed since November 11, 2020.

Dr Oladiji said: “The reasons for this second wave are many, including the increase in awareness for voluntary testing, which has increased the number of new cases; nonchalant attitude of many Kwara state residents and non-adherence to preventive measures against the disease; the influx of people from other states in Nigeria and from overseas and expansion of sampling and testing capacities by the State which was assisted by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

READ ALSO: Kwara confirms 23 fresh cases of Covid-19

“Statistically, cross-sectional studies conducted by a team of researchers of the Medical advisory sub-committee on Covid-19 Kwara state reported that between 11th July – 11th August 2020 the total number of confirmed cases was 500, whereas, between 11th September – 11th October 2020, the total number of confirmed cases dropped to 63. However, between 11th November and 11th December 2020, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 180, an approximately threefold increase with 17 cases on admission at the isolation centre.

“December 11 alone, the state reported 23 confirmed cases! Residents of the state are therefore urged to adhere to preventive measures at all times to limit the spread of the disease.”

Join the conversation

Opinions