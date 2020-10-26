Latest Politics

Kwara gov, AbdulRazak eases 24-hr curfew imposed on Illorin

October 26, 2020
The Kwara State government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ilorin metropolis to stem violence arising from the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who said that the decision was taken at the end of a State Security Council meeting the governor held with heads of the security agencies in the state.

According to Ajakaye, the curfew will now be observed between 6p.m and 8a.m daily until further notice.

“A review of the situation in the Ilorin metropolis, suggested a relative calm.

“The meeting observed that the objective of the curfew has largely been achieved, as the misguided elements who looted and vandalized public and private properties, have been pushed back and normalcy restored.

“Consequently, the security council resolved to relax the curfew from 24 hours, to between 6 p.m and 8 a.m daily until further notice.

“This means members of the public can move around between 8 a.m and 6 p.m daily within the metropolis,” the statement noted.

The statement by the Kwara State government further added that the government will continue to review the situation and take decisions that are in the best interest of the state.

