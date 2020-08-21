Kwara gov, AbdulRazaq, appoints ex-military Gov, ex-DSS boss as security aides

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday appointed retired Brigadier-General Saliu Bello as his Special Adviser on Security.

He also announced the appointment of Aliyu Muyideen, an intelligence and counterterrorism expert, as Senior Special Assistant on Security.

The governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, who made the announcements in a statement also revealed that the governor appointed Adekunle Dunmade, a professor of Otolaryngology and Director of the University of Ilorin Stem Cell Research Centre, as his Special Adviser on Health Matters to replace Wale Suleiman who resigned on Wednesday.

“Brig.-Gen. Bello, who hails from Erin Ile in Oyun Local Government area of the state was military administrator of Kebbi State between 1993 and 1996.

On his part, Mr Muyideen, is a former principal staff officer, Operations (DSS).

