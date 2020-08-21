Latest Politics Top Stories

Kwara gov, AbdulRazaq, appoints ex-military Gov, ex-DSS boss as security aides

August 21, 2020
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
By Ripples Nigeria

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday appointed retired Brigadier-General Saliu Bello as his Special Adviser on Security.

He also announced the appointment of Aliyu Muyideen, an intelligence and counterterrorism expert, as Senior Special Assistant on Security.

Read also: Gov Abdulrazaq invites EFCC to probe Kwara local council funds

The governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, who made the announcements in a statement also revealed that the governor appointed Adekunle Dunmade, a professor of Otolaryngology and Director of the University of Ilorin Stem Cell Research Centre, as his Special Adviser on Health Matters to replace Wale Suleiman who resigned on Wednesday.

“Brig.-Gen. Bello, who hails from Erin Ile in Oyun Local Government area of the state was military administrator of Kebbi State between 1993 and 1996.

On his part, Mr Muyideen, is a former principal staff officer, Operations (DSS).

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!