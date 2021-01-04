Kwara gov, Abdulrazaq, dissolves cabinet

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Sunday, dissolved his cabinet.

Abdulrazaq directed the former cabinet members who were sworn in on December 14, 2019, to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘Dissolution of Executive Cabinet’, dated December 31, 2020, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye and confirmed by the state Commissioner for Communication, Mrs Afolabi Oshatimehin Adenike Harriet, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the Secretary to the State government, Professor Mamman Saba Jibril, was only allowed to retain his seat.

The statement read in part, ” I write on behalf of His Excellency, the executive governor of Kwara state, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to thank you most profoundly for your worthy and remarkable contributions to the success story of this administration thus far.

“It has been an eventful and useful experience working with you in the executive council in your capacity as Commissioner for Communication. You have left indelible marks in your tracks as you performed your statutory responsibilities and His Excellency and indeed Kwarans remain ever grateful.

” I am to, however, inform you that the current executive council is now dissolved effective from 31st, December 2020.

“I am to thank you immensely for your contributions while wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.”

