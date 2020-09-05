Kwara gov, AbdulRazaq, replaces Chief of Staff who died of covid-19

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Prince Mahee Abdulkadir, as the new Chief of Staff in an appointment which takes immediate effect according to reports.

The appointment of Mahee Abdulkadir (son of the late 10th Emir of Ilorin, Mallam Aliyu Abdulkadir) as the new Chief of Staff was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s office on Friday.

READ ALSO: Gov Abdulrazaq invites EFCC to probe Kwara local council funds

Prince Abdulkadir who was a former Permanent Secretary in the Government House, Ilorin in 2003, will now replace the late Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, who died recently of COVID-19.

This came weeks after Governor AbdulRazaq appointed retired Brigadier-General Saliu Bello as his Special Adviser on Security.

He also announced the appointment of Aliyu Muyideen, an intelligence and counterterrorism expert, as Senior Special Assistant on Security.

