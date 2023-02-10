Kwara Gov, AbdulRazaq, rolls out palliatives to cushion effects of fuel, naira scarcity

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved various palliative packages for different vulnerable groups in the state aimed at cushioning the effects of the biting fuel and naira scarcity being experienced across the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq announced that the palliatives which will commence on February 13, include “cash transfer to widows, pensioners, transporters, marketers, smallholder farmers, free bus rides for students and other vulnerable people in the state.”

The statement added that the palliatives will be done through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) for proper coordination and accountability.

“The Governor has therefore directed KWASSIP to work out the details and deploy this modest support as soon as possible to mitigate the effects of the situation,” the statement said.

“The governor has also directed the deployment of free buses along specific routes used by students and staff of tertiary institutions in the capital city where the effects of the fuel scarcity have been most pronounced.

“Further details of this palliative will be released by relevant government departments/committees. The free bus rides for the students will begin on Monday, February 13, 2023,” the statement said.

