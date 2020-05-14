Latest Politics

Kwara gov charges 5 new judges to administer justice without fear

May 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has asked the five newly inaugurated judges for the state High Court to administer justice without fear.

The governor gave the charge when he swore in the judges on Wednesday in Ilorin the state capital, adding that they must adhere to their oath of office by being fair.

The five judges are Funsho Dada Lawal, a former permanent secretary and solicitor general of the state; Olanipekun Sherifat Bola, a registrar at the Ilorin High Court of Justice; Hussein Toyin Kawu, a deputy registrar at the Akure Division of the Court of Appeal; Nureni Kuranga, a deputy chief registrar (Administration) at the state High Court, Ilorin; and Umar Zikki Jubril, a senior magistrate Grade II in the state.

The governor said while swearing them in, ”The judicial oath enjoins you to administer justice without fear or favour, ill-will, or affection. This oath is a solemn promise and only a firm commitment will see to its accomplishment.”

