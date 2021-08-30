News
Kwara gov meets Fulani community on security
The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said on Monday the state government would continue to protect the Fulani community in the state.
The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, stated this during a meeting with leaders of Fulani community in Kwara State.
The meeting was convened by Abdulrazaq in a bid to find lasting solution to recurring farmers/ herdsmen clashes in the state.
He urged the Fulani community to work with the government and other stakeholders to prevent crimes and guarantee peace and security for all.
The governor noted that the meeting was to forge a consensus on how to manage the farmers/herdsmen relationship following the ban on open grazing in some states in the Southern part of the country and mass movement of herdsmen to the north, especially Kwara.
Abdulrazaq said: “The meeting is for security and peaceful coexistence especially in the light of what is happening around us. So there was the need to also engage the Fulani in Kwara on how to manage such movement.
“There is a security implication from such, and what the government is doing, including the National Livestock Transformation Programme and the special agriculture processing zone is basically to engage the Fulani community for better understanding on programmes like nomadic education, healthcare delivery, water projects and empowerment that are lined up for them.”
