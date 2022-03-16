Kwara governor begs APC members to work for party success in 2023

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Wednesday appealed to aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to resolve their differences and work for the party’s success in the 2023 elections.

Abdulrazaq, who made the call at the swearing in of the APC executive committee members in the state, said the party was working hard to fulfil its campaign promises to the people of the state.

The governor said: “We will continue to work on our aggrieved brothers to see beyond personal ambitions and sheath their swords. They are always welcome to the house we built together. Our differences are not irreconcilable if it is all about the development of Kwara State.

“No true progressives will leave the party under which Kwara is fast regaining its lost glories. Whatever disagreements among brothers can always be resolved if those involved are committed to the growth of the state.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress can only beat its own excellent record in the delivery of its campaign promises in basic education, healthcare, public-funded safety net programmes, gender mainstreaming and youths empowerment.

“From basic education, healthcare delivery, provision of water, infrastructural development and access to the rural areas, prudent management of resources, gender inclusion and youths empowerment, safety net for the poor, and welfare of workers, the Otoge administration can only beat its own excellent record.

“We can do more. What is certain is that Kwara people will never again hand the reins of government to the wandering wolves and their allies. The APC is the trusted vehicle to keep the victory of 2019 and no patriot will leave the party.”

