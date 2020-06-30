Kwara governor suspends perm sec, four others for alleged fraud

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahm AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday suspended a permanent secretary of a state parastatal, Bayo Onimago and four other senior officials indicted in the ongoing investigation of alleged fraud in the state’s civil service.

Others are – the Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, Husseni Ahmed; two account officers, Mujeeb Ibrahim and Oyerinde Fatai and the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, Toyin Saliu.

The quintet were also suspended for suspicious deductions of workers’ salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The state’s Commissioner for Communication, Alhaji Murtala Olanrewaju, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin.

READ ALSO: Kwara govt extends suspension of council chairmen, others by six months

The statement read: “The indefinite suspension is connected to some discoveries of alleged fraud in the parastatal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“This is in line with the efforts of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration to cleanse the system, particularly at SUBEB where some startling discoveries have been made.

“Salaries connected to the controversial names on the payroll have been flagged and suspended until the end of the exercise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions