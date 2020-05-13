Kwara governor swears in five new judges

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Wednesday sworn in five new judges for the state’s High Court.

At the event held in Ilorin and attended by the top echelon of the state judiciary and a few other senior government officials, the governor charged the new judges to adhere strictly to their oath of office and be fair to all parties.

The new judges were – Funsho Lawal, a former Permanent Secretary, and Solicitor -General of the state Ministry of Justice; Olanipekun Sherifat Bola, a Registrar at the state High Court and Hussein Kawu, a Deputy Registrar at the Akure Division of the Court of Appeal.

Others were Nureni Kuranga, a Deputy Chief Registrar (Admin) at the state High Court, Ilorin; and Umar Jubril, a Senior Magistrate Grade II in the state.

The governor said: “The judicial oath enjoins you to administer justice without fear or favour, ill-will, or affection.

“This oath is a solemn promise and only a firm commitment will see to its accomplishment

“As you assume office as judges, it is imperative that you apply yourself religiously in accordance with your oath of office towards ensuring that justice is done and is seen to have been done at all times.”

He said the new judges had paid their dues in public service and their new positions were a new call to greater service to the state and the country.

