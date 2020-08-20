Kwara governor’s special adviser on healthcare resigns

The Special Adviser to Kwara State Governor on Healthcare, Prof. Wale Sulaiman, has resigned from the position.

Sulaiman, who resigned from the position on Wednesday, said he would be going into private business.

He said: “My passion in life is to create opportunities where there are none and to give hope to the underprivileged, using my skills, expertise, and professional network.

“I had hoped that I could accomplish these goals as a public servant, but came to the realisation that I will be more effective and productive out of government.”

“Within one year, I have set in motion a road map for better healthcare in Kwara State. I have developed policy documents and strategies for the government which will position Kwara as one of the states in Nigeria with better healthcare, if fully executed.”

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, had accepted Suleiman’s resignation and wished him well in his future endeavours.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor acknowledged the many positive contributions of his erstwhile aide in the development of the state health sector.

