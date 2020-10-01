Kwara govt announces date for school resumption | Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State government has announced a date for the resumption of private and public schools as the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic flattens in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the state Commissioner for Communications, Afolabi Oshatimehin, in Ilorin, which announced that schools in the state are to resume academic activities on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The statement also revealed that tertiary institutions are however, expected to resume on October 12, 2020.

The Commissioner said “With various trainings held for teachers, on how to protect themselves and students, from COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracings, and appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from October 5, 2020.

“Similarly, state owned tertiary institutions are to reopen from October 12, 2020, or as may be determined by their respective governance structures,” the statement added.

According to the commissioner, “COVID-19 is still with us. The government therefore, urges school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distancing, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

“The government, similarly, wishes our students and teachers a safe stay in school, while promising to continue to do its best to keep the citizens safe at all times.”

The government warned that “Schools with scanty regards for safety protocols risk being shut.”

