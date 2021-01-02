Kwara govt announces date of resumption for tertiary institutions

The Kwara State Government, on Friday, announced the resumption of tertiary institutions on January 11, 2021, directing that institutions in the State should put in place appropriate Covid-19 safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on campuses.

This announcement was made in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Friday.

The statement read: “Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses.

“The coordinating ministry is to work with the State’s Covid-19 technical committee and other stakeholders to ensure that the schools do not take safety rules for granted.

“specifically, the use of face masks is mandatory on the campuses and in lecture rooms.Authorities are not to allow anyone, students or otherwise into college facilities without the use of the face masks.

“Similarly, elementary schools in the State are to resume on January 18, 2021, subject to new developments on the pandemic.”

The statement explained that “while Covid-19 appears to have come to stay and our communities have to cope with the new normal, the State government urges everyone to take responsibilities for their safety by adhering to safety protocols already outlined to flatten the curve of transmission.”

