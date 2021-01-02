Kwara govt announces resumption dates for tertiary institutions, basic schools

The Kwara State government on Friday announced the resumption dates for tertiary institutions and basic schools in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who announced the dates in a statement, said all tertiary institutions in the state are expected to resume for academic activities on January 7.

He added that primary and secondary schools would resume on January 18.

However, the date for the basic schools’ resumption is subject to new developments on the pandemic.

Ajakaye said: “The state government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place the appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses. The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that the schools do not take safety rules for granted.”

He urged all heads of schools to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by staff and students.

The CPS added: “While COVID-19 appears to have come to stay and our communities have to cope with the new normal, the government urges everyone including students and staff in schools to take responsibilities for their own safety by adhering to protocols already outlined to flatten the curve of transmission.”

