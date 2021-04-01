Kwara govt appoints committee to study commission's report on sale of state assets | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kwara govt appoints committee to study commission’s report on sale of state assets
Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has appointed a 7-man White Paper Committee for the report of the Commission of Inquiry into disposal of State Government assets.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Wednesday, March 31.
Ajakaye said the governor appointed the panel for the white paper committee to study and recommend a white paper for the inquiry.
The commission of inquiry examined the sales, disposal, and unlawful sale of public property between May 29, 1999, and May 29, 2019.
He listed the members of the committee to include Mr Husseini Buhari as the chairman, and Mr Mayaki Madu as the Secretary.
According to him, others are Mr Joel Oladipo, Mrs Aisha Muhammed, Mr Olabode Towoju, Mr Muri Adi, and Funmilayo Gold.
“AbdulRazaq has also appointed Mr Ishiak Sannu, a community health expert as Chairman of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.
Read also: Police arraigns priest for culpable homicide in Kwara
“He has similarly approved the appointment of a six-person board for the Kwara Printing and Publishing Corporation, publishers of the Herald newspapers.
“Members of the board are Mr Tunde Aluko, Chairman, while members include Opoola Babatunde, Adamu Sabi, Khadijat Saadu, Falowo Josephine, and Rufus Akano,” the statement read in part.
Ripples Nigeria had reported in December 2020 that many public properties disposed of by past administrations in Kwara State were allegedly undervalued and sold at giveaway prices, a report of the state judicial commission of inquiry on sales of public assets had said.
Governor AbdulRazaq had in August 2020 inaugurated the panel to investigate the sales, disposal, or unlawful acquisition of government properties from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2019.
The state had three governors within that period – Late Mohammed Lawal (1999-2003), Bukola Saraki (2003-2011), and Abdulfatah Ahmed (2011-2019).
