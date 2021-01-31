Kwara govt assures residents of safety amid influx of herdsmen

The government of Kwara State has assured residents of their safety and security amid the influx of herdsmen into the State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Professor Mamman Sabbah Jibril.

He said that government has put in place measures to prevent any crisis between host communities and herders in the state.

Jibril also added that the leadership of Miyetti Allah has also committed to disallow night grazing or cattle grazing by underage persons in the State.

The statement issued by Jibril reads thus; “In the light of some unfortunate developments in some neighbouring states, we urge our people not to entertain any fear as proactive measures have been taken and are being taken to maintain peace and ensure security of lives and property of every resident.

READ ALSO: Kwara govt confirms 115 fresh cases of COVID-19, discharges 56 patients

“The government is working with all security agencies, Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) of local governments and the leadership of Miyetti Allah to strengthen the existing peace between various economic interests,” the statement added.

It said, “At the instance of His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, the office of the SSG has held briefings with various stakeholders across the state on the need to ensure that all hands are on deck to protect lives and property.

“The leadership of Miyetti Allah has also committed to disallow night grazing or cattle grazing by underage persons.

“Assisted by the security agencies, the DPMs across the 16 local government areas have been directed to work with local communities and legitimate herders to keep the peace,” it concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions