Connect with us

News

Kwara govt charges DPR to expose fuel hoarders

Published

11 mins ago

on

SUBSIDY DEBT: FG to settle oil marketers on Friday

The Kwara State Government has charged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to deal with fuel dealers hoarding products to unleash needless hardship on motorists.

The message was communicated by the state Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Hajia Arinola Lawal, in a meeting with the DPR yesterday.

She said that the state government was unhappy over the scarcity of fuel in the state and the long queues across filling stations.

The commissioner stressed the commitment of the current administration to ensure a conducive life for Kwarans and moved for deeper collaboration between the DPR and the state government in order to monitor the sale of petroleum products.

READ ALSO: Oando denies Mele Kyari’s claim, as NNPC moves to sanction adulterated fuel importers

She said, “Hoarding of fuel is unnecessary. We have received complaints from residents that marketers intentionally hoard fuel to hinder the activities of motorists. This is bad.”

Hajia Lawal also urged the DPR to consider the reduction of prices of gas in order to ease its usage by the people and avoid deforestation as well as bush burning in the state through the use of charcoal.

The DPR operation controller, Alhaji Aminu-Musa Bala disclosed in his statement that fuel dealers hoard it for their selfish gains.

He therefore assured the state government that all dealers hoarding petroleum products will be exposed.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

nine + five =

Investigations

Investigations5 hours ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...