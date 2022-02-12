Kwara govt charges DPR to expose fuel hoarders

The Kwara State Government has charged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to deal with fuel dealers hoarding products to unleash needless hardship on motorists.

The message was communicated by the state Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Hajia Arinola Lawal, in a meeting with the DPR yesterday.

She said that the state government was unhappy over the scarcity of fuel in the state and the long queues across filling stations.

The commissioner stressed the commitment of the current administration to ensure a conducive life for Kwarans and moved for deeper collaboration between the DPR and the state government in order to monitor the sale of petroleum products.

She said, “Hoarding of fuel is unnecessary. We have received complaints from residents that marketers intentionally hoard fuel to hinder the activities of motorists. This is bad.”

Hajia Lawal also urged the DPR to consider the reduction of prices of gas in order to ease its usage by the people and avoid deforestation as well as bush burning in the state through the use of charcoal.

The DPR operation controller, Alhaji Aminu-Musa Bala disclosed in his statement that fuel dealers hoard it for their selfish gains.

He therefore assured the state government that all dealers hoarding petroleum products will be exposed.

