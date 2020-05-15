Kwara govt confirms 3 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections, discharges 12 patients

The Kwara State government led by Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq has confirmed three fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in the state and has also discharged 12 patients who have recovered from the deadly virus after treatment.

This was confirmed on Thursday via post on Twitter by the Kwara State Ministry of Health which informed that the three fresh cases recorded now brings the total number of infections in the state to 58.

The update by the Kwara State Ministry of Health reads in detail; “COVID-19 update table, 12 patients have been discharged, with seven pending results being awaited.

“747 negative cases have been recorded out of the 810 total test so far done as at Thursday night,” it added.



This update came days after Governor Abdulrazaq ordered the immediate sack of a driver in the employment of the state government.

He was sacked for allegedly unilaterally attending to an unkempt person who was evacuated with a COVID-19 ambulance in Ilorin.

The governor also directed that query be given to top officials of the state Ministry of Health for not acting with necessary caution and expertise in the handling of the incident.

