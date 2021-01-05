Kwara govt confirms 44 fresh cases of COVID-19, discharges 101 patients

The Kwara State government has confirmed 44 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state and the discharge of 101 patients who have recovered from the virus.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Monday by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said that the 44 new recorded cases now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,459, with 1,281 patients discharged and 32 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“As at 9:00p.m on Monday, the number of active cases is 146 and 1,281 patients had so far been discharged and 32 deaths recorded,” said Ajakaye.

This came days after the state government announced the resumption dates for tertiary institutions and basic schools in the state.

In a statement issued last Friday, the state government said that all tertiary institutions in the state are expected to resume for academic activities on January 7.

