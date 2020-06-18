Kwara govt extends suspension of council chairmen, others by six months

The Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led government of Kwara State has extended by six months, the suspension of the executive and legislative council committees in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The governor announced this on Thursday in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin, the state capital.

“The Governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ (Suspension) Order 2020 which extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months.

“This extension, which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in the public interest,” the statement read.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is still probing into the alleged financial infractions by the council heads and their legislative committees.

