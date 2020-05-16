Kwara govt gives reason for recent increase of COVID-19 infections

The Kwara state government has revealed the reason behind the recent increase of persons who have been infected with the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday during an inspection visit to the Sobi Specialist Hospital’s Isolation Centre in Ilorin, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq attributed the increased rate of infections to the influx of people from Lagos and North Western states to Ilorin, the state capital despite the ban on inter- state travels.

According to Governor AbdulRazaq, 11 of the index cases at the isolation centre in Ilorin are travelers from Lagos and north- west states who were intercepted by security operatives deployed to enforce the ban on inter – state travels.

“Its disturbing that our new index cases were imported, they were people from Lagos and north western states who came here at all cost despite the ban on inter state travels and we are not happy with that,” he said.

This came after the Kwara State government foiled a move by some COVID-19 patients who attempted to escape from the Ilorin isolation centre on Friday after testing positive for the virus.

Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman of the state COVID-19 technical committee who revealed this in a statement on Friday, said that the attempted escape by the patients was promptly foiled leading to the arrest and return of the patients to the isolation centre after they had already scaled the fence.

