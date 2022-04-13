Kwara govt launches action plan to facilitate women inclusion in politics, others

The Kwara State government on Wednesday approved an Action Plan on women, peace and security in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325.

A statement by the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Honorable Mopelola Abdulmaliq-Bashir, said the implementation of the document will encourage women in the management and process of peace and security in the state.

“The implementation of the Action Plan is to allow women play they rightful roles within national and international armed conflict management mechanism and also to assist government in working our policies on peace and security”, she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajia Nike Ibrahim, in her remarks, stressed that the resolution was to facilitate the participation of women in all peace-making process, discourage all forms of violence against women and recognize the roles of women in all spectrum of development.

