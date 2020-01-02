Kwara govt makes good its threat, demolishes Saraki family’s property on seized land

The Kwara State government on Thursday, demolished property on a piece of land owned by former Senate President Bukola Saraki which was recently seized by the state government.
The property, popularly known as “ile arugbo” was reportedly demolished in the early hours of the morning, by the state’s task force, in company of armed policemen.
More details to come….
