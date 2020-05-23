Kwara govt records 9 fresh cases of covid-19 infections

The Kwara state government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of infections in the state to 75.

This was announced at about 9.05 p.m on Friday via the official Twitter handle of the Kwara State Health Ministry.

“The number of total tests done stands at 1030, while negative tests are 945.

“A total of 49 patients have been confirmed active cases, with 25 patients discharged, nine tests are pending, with just one death recorded so far,” the post on Twitter read.

This came days after Governor AbdulRazaq attributed the increased rate of infections to the influx of people from Lagos and North Western states to Ilorin, the state capital despite the ban on inter- state travels.

