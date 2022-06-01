Kwara govt reopens school shut over hijab controversy

The Kwara State government has approved the reopening of Oyun Baptist High, Ijagbo.

The state government had in February ordered the closure of 10 schools in the state following the bloody hijab crisis that erupted in the facilities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Mary K Adeosun, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the school would be reopened on Friday.

The statement read: “The ministry wishes to announce the reopening of the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo.

“Consequently, all teachers and students are directed to return to their classrooms while the government white paper committee continues the efforts to address pending issues related to the recent disturbance in the public school.

“Similarly, the ministry restates government’s position that any Muslim schoolgirl who desires to wear the hijab is allowed to do so in all public schools, including in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, which is owned by the state government and run with public resources.

READ ALSO: Kwara CAN blames state govt for hijab crisis that led to death of parent

“The ministry’s decision to reopen the school is one of the government’s multi-pronged approaches to return normalcy to the school.

“All stakeholders in the area are urged to give peace a chance and to respect the law.

“The government will not hesitate to shut the school again, among other things, if anything threatens the safety of the little children.

“The ministry welcomes all our students back to school, and urges them to maximise their time in the classrooms, while relevant authorities also help them to fill any gaps.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now