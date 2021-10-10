Kwara govt suspends head of Arabic school over students’ maltreatment

The Kwara State government has suspended the head of Musbaudeen Islamiyya Arabic school in Ganmo, Ifelodun local government area of the state for flogging five students of the institution.

The state’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said a panel has been set up to investigate the matter.

In a video that surfaced on social media at the weekend, some clerics were seen flogging the students with long canes for allegedly attending a birthday party at a clubhouse in the area.

The incident sparked angry reactions from members of the public, including the students’ parents, and forced the government to take the action.

The statement read: “A Kwara State government’s delegation has visited the Arabic school whose students were seen in a video footage being punished for alleged conducts conceived to be contrary to the rules of the school.

“The team comprised the Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Danmaigoro; Dr. Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama; and a representative of the NSCDC DSC Parati AbdulHameed.

The government’s team carefully listened to the authorities of the Arabic school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the unsavoury development.

“Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the self-confessed consent of the parents, and regret of the affected students, the government seriously frowns at the harsh beating seen in the footage.

“Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.”

