 Kwara govt suspends two top officers for alleged N170m fraud | Ripples Nigeria
News

Kwara govt suspends two top officers for alleged N170m fraud

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Kwara State Government has suspended two top officials from the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SOML-PforR) to allow for a probe into allegations of financial misconduct in the handling of funds.

A statement from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday started that the suspended officials are the SOML-PforR State Programme Manager, Dr. Ibrahim Omar, and the Programme Accountant, Alabi Rahman.

The statement, signed by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Health, Falade Gbenga, noted that the suspension and query of the officials were connected to the alleged mismanagement of the N170 million SOML-PforR fund.

According to the Ministry, a preliminary probe into the allegations revealed some inconsistencies, while efforts to get the officials to offer explanations and verifications were being deliberately frustrated.

It noted that the officials were suspended from the programme to ensure uninterrupted investigation, and urged them to cooperate with the intra-ministerial investigative committee empanelled to look into the “financial transactions of the SOML-PforR between December 2019 and May 2021”.

By Victor Uzoho

Opinions

