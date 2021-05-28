Kwara govt to spend N14bn on education | Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara Government will inject N14 billion into the state’s education sector this year.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, disclosed this at a media briefing organised by the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to mark Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s second anniversary in office.

He said: “Having paid the Universal Basic Education’s backlog of counterpart funds, the government now has N14 billion in its kitty to improve the state of infrastructure at the basic education level in the state.”

Salahu said the governor had activated the state economy through prudent management of the available resources.

The governor’s aide added: “By ensuring prompt payment of pensions, workers’ salaries, teachers inclusive, the governor has activated the state economy.

“Workers and teachers were home for six months during the COVID-19 lockdown and they received their salaries in full.”

