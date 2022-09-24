Kwara govt warns against collection of illegal fees in schools

The Kwara State government on Saturday warned school principals against collection of illegal fees from students in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, gave the warning after a meeting held with principals of secondary schools at Saint Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin.

She said: ”Your support as school heads is needed for the Administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who is committed to the welfare of teachers while also making huge investments in the education sector.

”Also there should be sanity and discipline across the schools and I urge the Principals to tolerate one another to allow peace to reign in their respective schools.”

Adeosun urged the principals to keep their students indoors.

”Also, no Principal should admit new students into SS1 without the BECE result, and where there is overpopulation in school, the students should move to neighbouring schools.

“Vice Principal Academics should take charge of all examinations in the school, and staff should not be used as exam officers. Any school found wanting will be sanctioned,” the permanent secretary added.

