KWARA: ICPC orders contractors with shoddy UBEC jobs to complete projects

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related offences Commission (ICPC), has ordered contractors who poorly handled government school projects across Kwara State, to go back and fix such projects.

The warning was issued on Wednesday by the leader of the Constituency Projects Tracking Team, Aminu Bala, (now on tour of the State) who said the concerned contractors must fix such projects to the Bill of Quantity guidelines before their visit to such sites.

Bala who handed down the warning during an inspection tour of some Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC’s constituency school projects executed in the state, said that contractors would be ordered to go back and complete their jobs if the projects were not well executed.

He said, “Contractors who know they have not done proper jobs should go back and do the correct things in line with the Bill of Quantity (BoQ) guidelines of the projects.

“If we get to a school, and we find out that the project is not well executed, we will ask the contractor to go back to the site.

“They should go back and quickly do the right thing in line with the guidelines of the project,” he declared.

He also advised the communities where the projects are located to take ownership of them, explaining that, “the projects are executed with Federal government’s money and not the facilitators.

“Facilitators are not the owners of the projects but only attracted them to the communities because they know the needs of their people and assisted them to get the projects for them,” Bala added.

