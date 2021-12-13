Kwara monarch abductors demand N60m ransom

The abductors of a traditional ruler in Kwara State have demanded a N60 million ransom.

The monarch, Dr. Zubair Erubu, was abducted by unknown gunmen while returning from Ilorin metropolis to his palace at Ago-Oja residence in Asa local government area of the state on Friday.

A palace source, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said the kidnappers of the District Head had contacted the family and made the demand.

The source said the kidnappers did not give room for negotiation but insisted that the money must be paid to secure the release of the monarch.

A member of Erubu’s family, who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Monday, said the abductors contacted the family the same Friday night and demanded N60 million ransom before releasing the victim.

He said: “The abductors had reached out to us on Friday night. They demanded the sum of N60 million ransom before they can set Dr. Erubu free. They did not even wait for negotiation before ending the phone call.

“This is a terrible moment for us. We just pray that they do not harm doctor. We are trusting Almighty Allah that he will be released soon without any problem.”

The Spokesman for the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, also confirmed the development.

He said police operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.

