Kwara NLC accuses govt of insincerity over minimum wage implementation | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Kwara NLC accuses govt of insincerity over minimum wage implementation
Kwara State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the lack of implementation and appalling welfare of the state’s workforce.
This was contained in a letter signed by the state Chairman of the NLC, Issa Ore to the Governor on Tuesday, stating that it would reject any offer that is not in consonance with nationwide mandates.
“Your Excellency will recall that at different times during the negotiation, your negotiators presented four different tables to Labour which after we reluctantly agreed in the interest of peace and to convince you of our resolve to ensure Kwara is lifted and are withdrawn by your committee, only to present another one at the next meeting.
“The presentation of resolve of State Government to add mere N2,000.00 consequential adjustment from Grade level 7-17 is vehemently rejected by workers negotiators,” the statement stated.
READ ALSO: SSANU accuses Nigerian govt of insincerity, rejects IPPIS
“We want to say it categorically that labour/workers’ friendly government would not result to court action against its partners in progress but round table discussions to resolve all perceived wrongs in the interest of progress.
“We urge Your Excellency to muster political will to do the needful to the Workers and Pensioners of this state and Local Government as regards the issue of Minimum Wage and put the issue at rest once and for all in the interest of the citizenry,” the congress further urged the governor.
The labour also dismissed insinuations by the governor that it is being sponsored by the opposition party said that such statement did not come to it as a surprise adding that its members have heard it several times and on different occasions.
By Mayowa Oladeji
