Kwara petrol tanker accident claims 16 lives, razes 30 houses

A tanker fully loaded with fuel lost control in Gaika area of Jebba in Moro local government area of Kwara state, killing no fewer than 16 people in the process and razed 30 houses.

The incident was confirmed on Wednesday by the Kwara State government which commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and properties in the fire incident.

In a statement issued by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief press secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, it was revealed that the lorry violently hit a car in its rear then got gutted by fire before it ran into nearby buildings.

The statement reads thus in full; “The Governor is very sad at this development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of properties and farmlands.

READ ALSO: Kwara imposes curfew, orders civil servants to stay home over second wave of COVID-19

“He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers.

“He has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss.”

“He also commends the Kwara State Fire Service and other responders for their efforts which helped to curtail the raging inferno and minimised the loss.

“Once again, he condoles with the victims and their families on this very sad incident, and prays to God Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions