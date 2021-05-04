Kwara Police arrests traveller with fresh human parts | Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State Police Command, on Monday, arrested a man caught with a fresh human head and hands, which were concealed in a bag, in a commercial bus travelling from Ajase-Ipo to Ilorin.

The suspect, Kehinde Moses, 24, confessed that the head and hands were that of a man he identified as Mohammed, who was allegedly killed for ritual purposes in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Commenting on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said Moses’ accomplice escaped by taking to his heels when the police personnel stopped the vehicle for search on the road.

Okasanmi said, “Today, May 3, 2021, around 6.30 am along the Ajase-Ipo/Ilorin Road, a team of Operation Harmony on stop-and-search duty stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels, while his partner was held; the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy were discovered.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he and his fleeing partner killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase-Ipo for ritual purposes.

“On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, directed the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to this heinous crime.

“The suspect, Kehinde John Moses, took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for recovery and subsequent transfer to hospital for autopsy.”

