Metro
Kwara police rescue three kidnap victims
The Kwara Police Command has disclosed that it has rescued three persons that were recently kidnapped in the state.
According to a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, the State Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo said the rescued persons were identified as Devine Favour, Tosin Arogundade and Mariam Salihu,
The commissioner also disclosed that the victims were rescued through the collaborative effort of the police, vigilantes, local hunters and their families, noting that they were rescued unhurt and have since reunited with their families.
He assured the public of the command’s efforts at stemming the spate of criminal activities in the state.
“The command also wishes to reiterate its readiness to confront and bring all forms of criminality in the state to their knees.
“Effort is in top gear to get the abducted 300-Level female student of the Kwara State University rescued, as we are closing in on the suspects,” he said.
Ripples Nigeria reported that on August 23, three persons, one female and two males were abducted at Elefo farm in the Tafatafa area of the state by four gunmen who wore army camouflage.
