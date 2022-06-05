Kwara police warns residents against allowing officers without search warrants in their homes

The Kwara State Police Command has warned its officers against harassment and other unethical behaviours in the state.

The commissioner of police in the state, Tuesday Assayomo, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday.

Assayomo, who lamented the incessant harassment suffered by residents from police officers, stressed that residents should be cognizant of activities of police officers around them.

The police commissioner, therefore, warned police officers in such unethical habits to desist or face severe consequences.

The statement reads in part: “To ensure strict compliance of this directive, Kwara police Command’s special monitoring team has been set up and detailed to be on the look out for deviant officers.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to insist on being taken to the nearest police station in the event of any policeman requesting they submit their phone sets or laptops for search.

“Further to this directive, home owners or tenants are also advised to demand search warrants authenticating the search of such dwelling places before the exercise be allowed.

“This is to forestall reports of indiscriminate ingress into homes and offices by policemen and imposters alike on the excuse of searching and arrest of criminal elements.”

