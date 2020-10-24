Latest Metro

Kwara polytechnic suspends first semester examinations over curfew

October 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The management of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has suspended the ongoing first semester examinations in the institution.

The Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication, Ajibola Jimoh, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday, said the examinations were suspended over the curfew imposed on the state by the government.

He said: “This development is due to the 24-hour curfew declared by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to prevent further escalation of street protests and wanton looting of government and private property in Ilorin.”

He said the notice took immediate effect.

