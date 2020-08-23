Kwara records 11 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State government on Sunday confirmed 11 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, however, said the new cases were recorded on Saturday and confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He added that the state currently has 931 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Ajakaye said: “Out of the 931 confirmed cases, 732 patients had been discharged, leaving the state with 176 active cases.

“4,392 tests were conducted while 3,333 persons tested negative. There were 23 COVID-19 related deaths.”

