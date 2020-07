Kwara State recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said the new cases brought the total number of people that had contracted the virus to 436 and 14 deaths.

READ ALSO: Kwara records 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, discharges one

He added that 180 cases had been effectively managed and discharged in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions