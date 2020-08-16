Kwara records 18 new COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State government on Sunday confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, however, said the new cases were recorded on Saturday.

The new cases, according to him, brought the number of people that had contracted the virus in the state to 906.

He added that 649 patients had been discharged from the state care centres.

“Kwara State had also recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths,” Ajakaiye said.

