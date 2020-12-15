Kwara records 19 fresh COVID-19 cases, discharges 18

The Kwara State government said on Tuesday 19 fresh COVID-19 cases has been recorded in some parts of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, added that 18 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres after testing negative for the virus.

According to him, the development brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,245 and 31 fatalities.

He added that 1,094 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s treatment facilities.

Ajakaiye said: “As at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases is 120 and 1,094 patients have so far been discharged and 31 deaths recorded.”

The state government had last week expressed fears over the onset of the second wave of the pandemic in the state.

The Chairman of Kwara State Medical Advisory Sub-Committee on COVID-19, Femi Oladiji, said in a statement that there are two epidemiological curves of the pandemic in the state.

He said: “Now, there are two epidemiological curves of the disease in Kwara. The first curve peaked between July and August and then plummeted between September and October, at which stage people thought COVID- 19 was winding down.

“It is important to state clearly that we now have the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in Kwara just like a few other states of the country.”

