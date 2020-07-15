Latest Politics

Kwara records 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, discharges one

July 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Kwara State government said on Wednesday 21 people had contracted COVID-19 in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who disclosed this in a statement Ilorin, also confirmed the discharge of one patient from the state’s isolation centre.

According to him, the fresh cases brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state to 422.

Ajakaiye said: “As at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the number of active cases is 228 and 180 patients have so far been discharged. At least 14 deaths have also been recorded.”

